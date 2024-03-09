Miss World 2024: 7 facts about Miss India 2022 winner Sini Shetty

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sini Shetty, the Miss India 2022 winner, will represent India in the Miss World competition in Mumbai today. After 28 years, India will host the 71st edition of the global beauty pageant, with competitors from 112 nations competing for the title of Miss World.



When asked about the forthcoming pageant, the former 22-year-old marketing professional characterised the chance to represent India as the "biggest pleasure" of her life.



Sini Shetty, born in Mumbai, represents Karnataka in the Femina Miss India 2022 event because her family is from the southern state.

Ms Shetty holds a degree in accounting and finance and has worked as a marketing professional.



The 22-year-old beauty sensation is currently training to become a Chartered Financial Analyst.

The Miss India 2022 winner is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, which she demonstrated during her beauty pageant performance.

Ms Shetty credits former Miss World 2000 and actress Priyanka Chopra for inspiring her path.

Throughout her professional journey, Sini Shetty has taken on various roles, including product executive, actor, model, and content creator.