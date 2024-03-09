I-League 2023-24: Mohammedan Sporting Consolidate Position At Top With A Fluent Win

(MENAFN- IANS) Naihati (WB), March 10 (IANS) Mohammedan Sporting wrapped up a clinical 3-1 victory over Namdhari FC in their I-League 2023-24 encounter at the Naihati Stadium here on Saturday. Goals from Zodingliana (38') and Bikash Singh (67', 78') in addition to a Namdhari own goal gave the home side a deserved victory. The win gives Mohammedan an eight-point lead over their nearest rivals Real Kashmir and Sreenidi Deccan - both of whom have played a game in hand.

Despite playing at home, it took a while for Mohammedan to get into the game, and even when they did too many errant passes from their midfield never allowed them to pressure Namdhari in the way they have many teams this season.

The visitors worked as a solid defensive unit to ensure that there was very little space given in the final third for the Mohammedan midfielders to work a ball through.

The first goal of Mohammedan Sporting in the 38th minute itself was a result of Namdhari's tight defending, albeit too tight, this time for their own good.

Eddie Hernandez's delicate through ball was met by Lalremsanga inside the box. Marked tightly by Akashdeep Singh, he had no space to turn or even gather and instead played a first-time pass straight into the path of Zodingliana. Mohammedan's captain took the shot, and the ball leapt off Akashdeep's foot to deflect into the Namdhari goal. Seeing it through a mass of bodies, goalkeeper Jaspreet Singh had no chance.

In contrast to the first, Mohammedan's second goal in the 68th minute came off a blistering counterattack, after a failed Namdhari set piece. As Angousana sped towards the Namdhari goal, his attacking counterparts joined him in the breakaway. The winger timed his pass correctly but underplayed it, leaving Bikash Singh with work to do to open space for himself. He cut in, took it on his left foot and lashed it into the net to double the home team's lead.

Namdhari weren't done though, and a foul inside the box by Zodingliana allowed them a chance to come back into the game. Imanol Sadaba coolly dispatched the penalty to give them a goal back. Within five minutes though Mohammedan retained their two-goal cushion, an unlucky Akashdeep Singh again deflecting Bikash's cross into his own net.

Namdhari came close and even tested Padam Chettri's reflexes and concentration in the final minutes of the game. As it was though Mohammedan wrapped up a clinical victory to extend their lead at the top of the table.