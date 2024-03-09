Bowlers Help DY Patil Red Win Title In 18Th DY Patil T20 Cup (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Navi Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Abhinandan Singh (3-17), Varun Chakravarthy (2-20) and Nitish Rana (2-31) came up with a strong bowling performance as D.Y. Patil Red claimed the title in the 18th D.Y. Patil T20 Cup, thrashing Income Tax by 48 runs in the final at the D.Y. Patil Stadium here on Saturday night.

After being asked to bat, D.Y. Patil Red posted 221 for nine in their 20 overs. In their response, Income Tax finished with 173-9 in their 20 overs, suffering a comprehensive defeat.

Red's openers Siddharth Patidar (43) and Aman Khan (43) added a brisk 70 runs for the opening wicket. Then there were regular partnerships throughout the innings. Nitish Rana (38) and Abdul Samad (32) played crucial hands. For Income Tax the best bowlers were Shahbaz Ahmed (2-37) and Ishan Porel (2-44).

The chase for Income Tax never really took off. There was brief resistance when Sheldon Jackson (31) and Anuj Rawat (35) played valiant knocks. But that was just not enough as D.Y. Patil Red completed the formalities quite easily.

There was a 59-run eighth wicket stand between Sumit Kumar and M. Mohammed (30) which delayed the inevitable. But in the end, Income Tax ended on 173/9 in their 20 overs. For Red, the best bowlers were Abhinandan Singh (3-17), Varun Chakravarthy (2-20), Nitish Rana (2-31).

BRIEF SCORES

Final: DY Patil Red 221/9 in 20 overs (Aman Khan 43, Siddharth Patidar 43, Nitish Rana 38, Abdul Samad 32; Shahbaz Ahmed 2-37, Ishan Porel 2-44) bt Income Tax 173/9 in 20 overs (Anuj Rawat 35, Sheldon Jackson 31, M. Mohammed 30; Abhinandan Singh 3-17, Varun Chakravarthy 2-20, Nitish Rana 2-31) by 48 runs.