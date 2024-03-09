71St Miss World: Home City Disappointment - Sini Doesn't Make It

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) India's hopes of winning the coveted Miss World 2024 title came crashing after Miss India Sini Shetty failed to make it to the Top 4 of the beauty pageant, here on Saturday.

Sini was asked about the role of social media in the empowerment of women across the globe, and it seems like the judges' panel wasn't too impressed with her answer.

She said that social media has the power to change the world, adding that it has led to increasing participation of women in different fields.

She also said that social media has the power to place the world on a progressive path.

India eventually lost to Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon in the Asia and Oceania category.

The top four countries still in contention for the title are Trinidad and Tobago, Botswana, the Czech Republic, and Lebanon.

Producer-director Karan Johar is hosting the event along with the winner of Miss World 2013, Megan Young.

The event is being held at the Jio Convention Centre in the BKC area here. The mega event is being hosted by India after a gap of 28 years.

The finale of the beauty pageant will see Miss World 2023 Karolina Bielawska of Poland crowning her successor.