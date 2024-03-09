               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Election Commissioner Arun Goel Steps Down Weeks Before LS Polls


3/9/2024 11:00:11 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, 09 March (IANS) Weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, Election Commissioner Arun Goel, resigned from his post on Saturday.

According to the officials in the know of things, Goel's resignation has been accepted by President Droupadi Murmu.

"In pursuance of Clause (1) of Section 11 of The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, the President is pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Shri Arun Goel, Election Commissioner, with effect from March 9, 2024," read a gazette notification issued on Saturday.

According to sources, Goel could have become the next Chief Election Commissioner, as the incumbent CEC Rajiv Kumar is set to retire in February 2025.

