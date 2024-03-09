71St Miss World: Appearing In Her Home City, Sini Shetty Makes It To Top 40

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) The Miss World 2024 stage is heating up as the Top 40 have been chosen out of the 112 participants.

India has its hopes high at the ongoing event in Mumbai as Miss India Sini Shetty has made it to the Top 40 of the beauty pageant.

Sini was greeted with the loudest cheer from the attendees at the event which is unfolding at her home turf in Mumbai.

Producer-director Karan Johar is hosting the event along with the winner of Miss World 2013 Megan Young.

Meanwhile, Miss World 2024 is being held at the Jio Convention Centre in the BKC area of Mumbai on Saturday. This time around the beauty pageant is returning to India after 28 years.

The finale of the beauty pageant will see Miss World 2023 Karolina Bielawska of Poland crowning her successor.