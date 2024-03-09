PVL Season 3: Kochi Blue Spikers Beat Hyderabad Black Hawks To Restore Some Pride

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 9 (IANS) The Kochi Blue Spikers ended their campaign in the third season of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) on a high, defeating the Hyderabad Black Hawks 15-12, 15-12, 15-11 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, here on Saturday.

Unforced errors hurt the Hawks, and Aman Kumar's aggressive serves gave Kochi an early momentum. Jibin Sebastian, who was later adjudged Player of the Match, and Erin controlled attacks from the lines, while Aman continued to spike from the middle to help Kochi. Ashamat Ullah's play from the service line helped the Hawks storm back, but Athos' blocks contained Hyderabad's attacks and Kochi took an early lead.

Om Vasanth Lad showcased his firing power from the service line as the Blues continued to dominate. Stefan Kovacevic came alive in the second half to provide the Hawks an edge in defence. But Athos led a three-man block that shackled Hyderabad's attacks. Despite Sahil Kumar earning his side a super point, Kochi controlled the play to remain on course to their first win.

Jibin kept testing Hyderabad's blockers with strong spikes, and the Hawks did not help themselves with unforced errors. Hyderabad's receiving on the night left a lot to be desired with Om hurting the opposition with thunderous serves. Aman Kumar finished the game with a pipe attack and Kochi ended the season with a win.