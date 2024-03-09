World Bank Approves $350 Million Loan For Costa Rica

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The World Bank approved a $350 million loan for Costa Rica to
fund infrastructure and climate and disaster resilience projects,
the lender said on Friday, Azernews reports.
The program is to fund investments in critical infrastructure
for flood control and slope stabilization, as well as the
reconstruction of bridges and roads damaged by weather-related
disasters.
Costa Rica "remains highly exposed to extreme weather events and
natural hazards, which increase the impact of these risks," the
country's finance minister, Nogui Acosta, said in a statement from
the World Bank.
"This project is aligned with the country's strategy for
mitigating and adapting to climate change and will support our
priority of investing in resilient infrastructure and services to
protect people living in the most vulnerable areas," Acosta
added.
