International Conference On Combatting Islamophobia Wraps Up With Adoption Of Joint Communique

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The international scientific conference themed“Embracing
Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” has concluded in Baku,
Azernews reports.
The two-day conference culminated with the adoption of the Joint
Communique.
Chairman of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International
Relations (AIR Center) Farid Shafiyev read out the document.
Moreover, the second day of the international scientific
conference themed "Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in
2024" in Baku has featured another breakout session on“The Matrix
of Gendered Islamophobia: Muslim Women`s Repression and Resistance,
Gender and Society.”
The session was moderated by Esmira Jafarova, a board member of
the Center of Analysis of International Relations of
Azerbaijan.
The conference, dedicated to the International Day to Combat
Islamophobia, was co-organized by the Baku International
Multiculturalism Centre, Azerbaijan's Center of Analysis of
International Relations (AIR), the G20 Interfaith Dialogue Forum,
and the Baku Initiative Group.
The event is attended by more than 130 representatives of
scientists, experts of international organizations, religious
leaders and non-governmental organizations from 32 countries.
Note that the international conference themed“Embracing
Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” kicked off in Baku on
March 8. The two-day conference discussed main problems concerning
the tendencies regarding to the Islamophobia, especially in the
Western countries.
