International Conference On Combatting Islamophobia Wraps Up With Adoption Of Joint Communique

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The international scientific conference themed“Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” has concluded in Baku, Azernews reports.

The two-day conference culminated with the adoption of the Joint Communique.

Chairman of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) Farid Shafiyev read out the document.

Moreover, the second day of the international scientific conference themed "Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024" in Baku has featured another breakout session on“The Matrix of Gendered Islamophobia: Muslim Women`s Repression and Resistance, Gender and Society.”

The session was moderated by Esmira Jafarova, a board member of the Center of Analysis of International Relations of Azerbaijan.

The conference, dedicated to the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, was co-organized by the Baku International Multiculturalism Centre, Azerbaijan's Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR), the G20 Interfaith Dialogue Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

The event is attended by more than 130 representatives of scientists, experts of international organizations, religious leaders and non-governmental organizations from 32 countries.

Note that the international conference themed“Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” kicked off in Baku on March 8. The two-day conference discussed main problems concerning the tendencies regarding to the Islamophobia, especially in the Western countries.