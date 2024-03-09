Orban Asks Trump To Come Back And Bring Peace

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has met with presumptive Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and asked him to "return to his post and bring peace."

Reuters reported this, according to Ukrinform.

“The two discussed "a wide range of issues affecting Hungary and the United States, including the paramount importance of strong and secure borders to protect the sovereignty of each nation," according to a statement from Trump's campaign”, the statement reads.

The Hungarian Prime Minister expressed his belief that only Trump's return to the White House can bring peace.

"We need leaders in the world who are respected and can bring peace. He is one of them! Come back and bring us peace, Mr. President!," Orban said in a post on X after the meeting.

The former U.S. president and a small group of close advisers met with the Hungarian prime minister on Friday evening at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, informed sources told CNN.

One of the sources described the meeting as "social" with no agenda, while a separate source said it was "friendly."

As reported, the Hungarian Prime Minister called former US President Donald Trump "the only serious chance to end the war in Ukraine" if he returns to the White House. Orban said this at one of the panels of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.