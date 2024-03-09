Asif Ali Zardari Elected 14H President Of Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, March 9 (KUNA) - Asif Ali Zardari is elected as the 14th President of Pakistan after the conclusion of the polling process for the Presidential election here in Islamabad on Saturday.

The co-chairperson of Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) and coalition government's candidate for head of state, Asif Ali Zardari managed to secure a majority vote to become President of Pakistan for a historic second time. According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, Zardari secured 411 total electoral votes while the opposition supported candidate, Mahmood Khan Achakzai secured 181 electoral votes.

Members of the Senate and National Assembly cast their votes at Parliament House Islamabad while members of all four provincial assemblies voted at their respective Houses. The elected President bagged 255 votes in the Senate and National Assembly while securing majority votes in all provinces except Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to get elected for next five years. The opposition candidate Mehmood Khan Achakzai congratulated the newly elected President.

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as the President of Pakistan for the second term. He said that Asif Ali Zardari will be a symbol of strength of the federation. In a message,Sharif said the Senate, National Assembly and elected members of the four provincial assemblies have expressed their confidence in Asif Ali Zardari.

He hoped that as a President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari will fulfill constitutional responsibilities in an efficient manner, adding that coalition parties will work together for development and prosperity of Pakistan. (end)

