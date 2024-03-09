Ukraine, U.S. Top Prosecutors Discuss Common Priorities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Andriy Kostin, and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland met in Washington, D.C., to discuss common priorities.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ukrinform saw.

"Our strategic partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice is crucial for Ukraine's efforts in the field of justice," noted Kostin.

On top agenda was continuation and development of cooperation in the investigation of war crimes, strengthening of the institutional capacity of the Ukrainian prosecutors' offices and law enforcement agencies, as well as progress in the fight against corruption and transnational organized crime.

The Prosecutor General noted that much has already been achieved in terms of bilateral cooperation. In particular, in December, the U.S. Department of Justice made a historic move by pressing war crime charges against four pro-Russian proxies. In addition, work has been intensified with the Disruptive Technology Strike Force to stop the illegal export of technology to Russia and the KleptoCapture Task Force to locate and seize Russian assets related to war financing.

"And there is still a lot of work ahead. Unity, professionalism, and dedication yield impressive results. We are working together toward the victory of justice," Kostin emphasized.

As reported earlier, Kostin stated that the pressure on Russia should be further increased, including by introducing sectoral sanctions, which will significantly affect the economy of the aggressor state.