Three Civilians Sustained Explosive Injuries During Morning Shelling In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After the morning shelling of Kherson, three civilians, a man, and a couple, sustained explosive injuries.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Three Kherson residents sought medical assistance after the morning shelling of Kherson. The 42-year-old man was diagnosed with explosive trauma and cephalgic syndrome. A married couple also suffered as a result of the shelling. They have mine-blast injuries and contusions," the statement said.

The victims were provided with the necessary assistance and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Two people died inregion as result of shelling over day

As reported, over the past day, March 8, Russian troops fired 13 times at the Kherson community, one child was injured, and residential buildings, a hospital, and a gas pipeline were damaged.