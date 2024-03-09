               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Border Guards Destroy Russian Howitzer And Ammunition Depot On Left Bank Of Kherson Region


3/9/2024 9:09:29 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region used drones to destroy a howitzer and a warehouse with ammunition of Russian invaders.

The State Border Guard Service reported this and published a video, Ukrinform reported.

"The State Border Guard Service's aerial reconnaissance aircraft are reinforcing the Defense Forces units on the left bank of Kherson region from the air," the statement said.

Read also: Ukraine gaining ground on Dnipro's eastern bank in Kherson region

Throughout several nights, attack UAV pilots struck enemy positions and destroyed a howitzer, an ammunition depot, and a Russian car.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to expand their bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

