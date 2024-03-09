France Is Afraid Of International Criticism, Says Director Of CAGE International

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The international community should increase pressure on France, Azernews reports, citing the managing director of
the British organization CAGE International, Muhammad Abdur
Rabbani, telling at the“Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia
in 2024” international conference in Baku.
According to him, France is afraid of international criticism:
"Considering that France will host the Summer Olympic Games, we
must put pressure on them, because this country is very sensitive
to criticism."
It is worth noting that the conference is jointly organized by
the Baku International Center for Multiculturalism, the Center for
the Analysis of International Relations, the G20 Interreligious
Dialogue Forum and the Baku Initiative Group.
It should be noted that more than 130 international guests
including scientists from 30 countries of the world, experts of
international organizations, religious figures and representatives
of non-governmental organizations are participating in the
event.
On March 10, the conference participants are scheduled to visit
Shusha, which has been declared the cultural capital of the Islamic
world in 2024.
Recall that March 15 was first announced as the International
Day of Combating Islamophobia on November 27-28, 2020 at the
meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of
Islamic Cooperation in Niamey, Niger. In 2022, the UN General
Assembly adopted March 15 as the International Day of Combating
Islamophobia.
