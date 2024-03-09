Azerbaijan Army Continues Tree-Planting Campaign

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In pursuance of the Order of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan on declaring 2024 as the“Green World Solidarity Year”
in Azerbaijan, tree-planting campaign held in the Azerbaijan Army
according to the instruction of the Minister of Defense, Colonel
General Zakir Hasanov, continue, Azernews reports.
As part of the ongoing campaigns held in order to contribute to
nature conservation, enhance environmental conditions, expand green
spaces, promote ecological balance restoration and enrich the
atmosphere with oxygen, various types of trees and flower bushes
are planted in the territories of military units stationed in
different regions.
The Azerbaijan Army will continue to hold large-scale greening
works and tree-planting campaigns in accordance with the action
plan.
MENAFN09032024000195011045ID1107955725
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.