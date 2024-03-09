Trump Meets With Hungary's Leader, Viktor Orban

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with former US
President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida, Bertalan
Havasi, Head of the Press Office of the Prime Minister, Azernews reports.
According to him, the negotiations between the parties lasted
for an hour: "The closest employees were with them. The Minister of
Foreign Affairs, Peter Szijjarto, went to Florida. After the
meeting, the program will continue with a joint dinner and concert
program.
Although the spokesman did not reveal what topics Orban and
Trump discussed, before the visit to the United States, Hungarian
officials said that they will review the situation in Ukraine and
the relations between the two countries.
The Hungarian government has made no secret of its desire for
Trump to win the November elections and return to the White
House.
