71St Miss World: Kriti Sanon Makes Splashing Entry In Green On Red Carpet

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) The Red Carpet of the Miss World 2024 is turning out to be a starry affair as after actresses Pooja Hegde and Kriti Sanon made a splashing entry at the event in the BKC area of Mumbai on Saturday.

The actress was recently seen in the theatrical film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' opposite Shahid Kapoor. She played a humanoid robot SIFRA in the film.

For the event, Kriti was dressed in a green-coloured off-shoulder gown with matching stilettos. She tied her hair in a bun.

On the work front, she will be next seen in 'Crew' in which she will share the screen with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Meanwhile, Miss World 2024 will be held at the Jio Convention Centre in the BKC area of Mumbai on Saturday from 8:00 pm.

This time around the beauty pageant is returning to India after 28 years.

The event will be hosted by Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar and the Winner of Miss World 2023 Megan Young.

Mumbai-born Sini Shetty, who has her roots in Karnataka, is representing India at the beauty pageant.

The competition will witness participants from across 140 countries. It's a culmination of the 'Beauty with a Purpose' segment, where Miss World 2023 Karolina Bielawska of Poland will crown her successor.