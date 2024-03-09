Randeep Hooda Flaunts Clean-Shaven Look For 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' Promos

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Randeep Hooda, who is gearing up for his upcoming directorial debut 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', shared pictures of his latest photoshoot, and is looking absolutely dapper in them.

Taking to social media, Randeep, who stars in the film in the titular role, shared a series of photographs from the promotions of the movie.

He is wearing a round-neck grey T-shirt, a beige-coloured casual blazer, and matching trousers. He is sporting a clean-shaven look, and it was rounded off with matching sneakers.

Randeep is stealing the hearts of his fans with his cute smile.

The post is captioned as: "Adversity is that power which evaluates a man's true worth and takes him further in life- #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar #OOTD".

The film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial.

Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda and Yogesh Rahar, and co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali and Panchali Chakraborty, the film is set to release in Hindi and Marathi on March 22.