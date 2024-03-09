Regional Passport Office, Madurai Honours Woman Who Donated Rs 7 Cr Land To School; Issues Her Passport In A Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 9 (IANS) The Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, honoured Pooranam Ammal alias U Aayi Ammal, who had recently donated her land for the upgradation of a government school, by issuing her a fresh passport in one day.

Pooranam Ammal had donated 1.52 acres of land worth Rs 7 crore for the upgradation of Madurai East Panchayat Union Government School and also donated land to the education department.

The RPO office had organised a programme to mark International Women's Day on March 8, and had invited Pooranam Ammal as the chief guest.

Passport Officer, Vasanthan B and other officials felicitated her for donating such a large parcel of land for the construction of additional buildings for a school to convert it into a high school.

Vasanthan B, in his speech also said that her act was a great motivation for others to also donate for philanthropic causes.

The Regional Passport officials said they would honour her by providing a passport in a day and on Saturday a new passport was handed over to her after she had filled up her application form on Friday.

The philanthropist had donated the land in memory of her daughter, Janani.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, had honoured her during Republic Day celebrations for her noble act.

