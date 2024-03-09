(MENAFN- IANS) *71st Miss World: Pooja Hegde arrives at Red Carpet* *Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) *Actress Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', arrived at the Red Carpet of Miss World 2024 in the BKC area of Mumbai on Saturday. The actress was dressed in a shimmery magenta coloured gown with sheer sleeves and matching stilletos for the event. She left her tresses open and wavy. The actress also interacted with the paparazzi briefly at the event. Miss World 2024 will be held at the Jio Convention Centre in the BKC area of Mumbai on Saturday from 8:00 pm. This time around the beauty pageant is returning to India after 28 years. The event will be hosted by Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar and the winner of Miss World 2023, Megan Young. Mumbai born Sini Shetty, who has her roots in Karnataka, is representing India at the beauty pageant. The competition will witness participants from across 140 countries. It's a culmination of the 'Beauty with a Purpose' segment, where Miss World 2023 Karolina Bielawska of Poland will crown her successor. *

