Venezuela And Guyana’S Peace Diplomacy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Friday, Yván Gil, Venezuela's Foreign Minister, welcomed Richard Van West Charles, the Guyanese Ambassador, for important talks in Caracas.



They aimed to find a peaceful solution to the ongoing tensions between their countries.



The discussions revolve around the Esequibo territor , a region causing long-standing disputes. Gil emphasized the productive nature of their meeting.



He said it was a step towards reinforcing peace and fostering discussions to resolve their issues.



Venezuela expresses a keen interest in resolving the dispute peacefully, in line with the 1966 Geneva Agreement, yet its actions simultaneously display a notably aggressive demeanor.



Both countries have previously agreed to this peaceful dispute-resolution method.







Venezuela insists on solving this matter without outside interference. It points out attempts by ExxonMobil , backed by Guyana, to claim the disputed territory.



Venezuela also expressed concerns over US military activities in undecided maritime zones.



This meeting underlines the importance of peaceful negotiations. Both nations are working together to overcome differences and keep external pressures at bay.

Background

Venezuela has ramped up its military forces along the Guyana border, threatening to annex parts of its neighbor to access vast oil reserves.



This action introduces a fresh security concern for the Biden administration in the U.S.



Public satellite imagery and social media videos from the Venezuelan military reveal a sharp increase in military assets in the area.



This escalation goes against a December agreement between President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela and Irfaan Ali of Guyana, which advocated peaceful dispute resolution.



Venezuela, equipped with an army of 150,000 and advanced Russian weapons, claims the Esequibo region, covering two-thirds of Guyana.



In January 2024, the UK has dispatched the HMS Trent warship to Guyana, signaling support amid a dispute with Venezuela.

