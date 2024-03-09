Today’S Soccer Matches: Viewing Options And Times (March 9)

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's highlights include matches from the Paulista Championship featuring Palmeiras versus Botafogo-SP and Santos against Inter de Limeira.
The day's soccer events include the Carioca Championship match between Fluminense and Flamengo and the Premier League face-off with Manchester United against Everton.
The weekend also includes various European leagues, such as the Portuguese, French, and German Leagues.
Where to Watch Today's Soccer Matches Live
Saudi Championship
Al Taawoun vs Al Ahli at 2 pm on GOAT Channel (YouTube)
Portuguese League
Rio Ave vs Braga at 3 pm on Star+
German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich vs Mainz 05 at 11:30 am on GOAT Channel (YouTube)
Multiple matches featuring teams like Borussia M'Gladbach and FC Köln at 11:30 am
Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund at 2:30 pm on CazéTV (YouTube)
La Liga
Granada vs Real Sociedad at 2:30 pm on Star+
Girona vs Osasuna at 5 pm on ESPN and Star+
French League
Lorient vs Lyon at 1 pm on Star+
Lens vs Brest at 5 pm on ESPN and Star+
EFL Championship
Cardiff City vs Ipswich Town at 9:30 am on Star+
Millwall vs Birmingham at 12 pm on Star+
Premier League
Manchester United vs Everton at 9:30 am on Star+
Additional matches including Bournemouth vs Sheffield United at 12 pm on Star+
Italian Serie A
Cagliari vs Salernitana at 11 am on Star+
Bologna vs Inter Milan at 2 pm on ESPN and Star+
Genoa vs Monza at 4:45 pm on Star+
Scottish Cup
Aberdeen vs Kilmarnock at 9:15 am on Star+
Spanish Segunda División
Albacete vs Real Oviedo at 12:15 pm on Star+
Real Valladolid vs Zaragoza at 2:30 pm on Star+
State Championships in Brazil
Matches including Coritiba vs Cianorte and Santa Cruz vs Sport at 4 pm
Belgian League
RWDM vs Anderlecht at 4:45 pm on Star+
Paulista Championship
Palmeiras vs Botafogo-SP at 6 pm on CazéTV (YouTube) and Paulistão Play
Santos vs Inter de Limeira at 6 pm on TNT and Max
Carioca Championship
Fluminense vs Flameng at 9 pm on GOAT Channel (YouTube)
Ecuadorian Championship
Independiente Del Valle vs Barcelona at 8 pm on Star+
Argentine League Cup
Matches including Gimnasia vs Barracas Central at 5 pm on Star+
Independiente vs River Plate at 7:15 pm on ESPN and Star+
For more detailed broadcast information, check the specific channels mentioned for each match.
MENAFN09032024007421016031ID1107955696
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.