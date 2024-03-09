Today’S Soccer Matches: Viewing Options And Times (March 9)

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's highlights include matches from the Paulista Championship featuring Palmeiras versus Botafogo-SP and Santos against Inter de Limeira.



The day's soccer events include the Carioca Championship match between Fluminense and Flamengo and the Premier League face-off with Manchester United against Everton.



The weekend also includes various European leagues, such as the Portuguese, French, and German Leagues.

Where to Watch Today's Soccer Matches Live

Saudi Championship





Al Taawoun vs Al Ahli at 2 pm on GOAT Channel (YouTube)





Rio Ave vs Braga at 3 pm on Star+







Bayern Munich vs Mainz 05 at 11:30 am on GOAT Channel (YouTube)



Multiple matches featuring teams like Borussia M'Gladbach and FC Köln at 11:30 am

Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund at 2:30 pm on CazéTV (YouTube)







Granada vs Real Sociedad at 2:30 pm on Star+

Girona vs Osasuna at 5 pm on ESPN and Star+







Lorient vs Lyon at 1 pm on Star+

Lens vs Brest at 5 pm on ESPN and Star+







Cardiff City vs Ipswich Town at 9:30 am on Star+

Millwall vs Birmingham at 12 pm on Star+







Manchester United vs Everton at 9:30 am on Star+

Additional matches including Bournemouth vs Sheffield United at 12 pm on Star+







Cagliari vs Salernitana at 11 am on Star+



Bologna vs Inter Milan at 2 pm on ESPN and Star+

Genoa vs Monza at 4:45 pm on Star+





Aberdeen vs Kilmarnock at 9:15 am on Star+







Albacete vs Real Oviedo at 12:15 pm on Star+

Real Valladolid vs Zaragoza at 2:30 pm on Star+





Matches including Coritiba vs Cianorte and Santa Cruz vs Sport at 4 pm





RWDM vs Anderlecht at 4:45 pm on Star+







Palmeiras vs Botafogo-SP at 6 pm on CazéTV (YouTube) and Paulistão Play

Santos vs Inter de Limeira at 6 pm on TNT and Max





Fluminense vs Flameng at 9 pm on GOAT Channel (YouTube)





Independiente Del Valle vs Barcelona at 8 pm on Star+







Matches including Gimnasia vs Barracas Central at 5 pm on Star+

Independiente vs River Plate at 7:15 pm on ESPN and Star+



Portuguese League
German Bundesliga
La Liga
French League
EFL Championship
Premier League
Italian Serie A
Scottish Cup
Spanish Segunda División
State Championships in Brazil
Belgian League
Paulista Championship
Carioca Championship
Ecuadorian Championship
Argentine League Cup