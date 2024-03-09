The ‘Most Annoying Airport Passengers’; See If You Are One

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Anxiety, haste, and impatience are some normal sensations we feel when we are about to fly, but what about when it gets out of hand?



Travel + Leisure interviewed Eric Gunthier, an advisor to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) , the agency responsible for airport security in the United States, about the most inconvenient passengers who pass the agency's scrutiny.







After all, people's nerves get the most worked up during security checks, both arriving and departing.



Here are the six most annoying types of passengers at airports, according to the TSA:

THE REBEL

At the top of the list are people who already know the rules and try to evade surveillance, especially with items prohibited from being boarded, such as pocketknives, over-the-limit liquid, and other items.



"The more we search the bags, the more lines and delay for everyone," Gunthier explains.



"Travelers who take a few minutes to check their bags before security help us to have maximum efficiency at boarding time," he adds.

TROUBLED LUGGAGE

The adviser also remembered suitcases with physical problems, especially when the zipper was broken or padlocks were stuck.



"Opening a suitcase can take a long time. Sometimes it is normal to have to travel with a problem suitcase. An easy solution is to use nylon ties."





THE TRAVELER WHO WORE THE WRONG DRESS

Gone are the days when air travel was a status thing , and people wore their best clothes to board the aircraft.



It is better to wear simpler things, mainly because of safety.



"Shoes and boots with too many laces slow people down at the X-ray check. Shirts and T-shirts with many props, like sequins, can also slow you down, and you may go through a second check."

THE DISORGANIZED

For Gunhtier, this is the worst.



He recommends that when you get in the security line, you already have your things in order.



"We prefer when the passenger arrives with time to spare, is organized, and has their documents ready. When they are frantic, worried, and disorganized, they often get in the way and do things they wouldn't do, like put their pet through the X-ray," he explained.





THE SMARTY-PANTS

If your bag was chosen for inspection, you might answer several questions depending on why it was chosen.



"It's great when the baggage owner answers our questions honestly without trying to assume what we're looking for," Gunthier says.

THE IMPATIENT

Patience. This is a trick that serves to improve the airport experience as a whole.



"We want passengers to remember that we are here for everyone's safety at the airport. At the end of the day, we all want to get home to our families the same way they do," he says.



Take it easy, traveler!

