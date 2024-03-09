Islamic Militants Displace 80,000 Christians In Mozambique

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the northern province of Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, armed Islamic radicals have launched a series of violent attacks.



These assaults have driven 80,000 people, predominantly Christians, from their homes.



They have razed villages, destroyed churches, and kidnapped children, marking a significant increase in aggression.



A detailed report from The Telegraph on Friday reveals the growing plight of Mozambique's Christians.



Journalists Peta Thornycroft and Ben Farmer narrate the escalating violence that has forced at least 80,000 residents to flee.



They share the story of Amade, a 60-year-old farmer who has repeatedly escaped militant threats since 2017.



This insurgence has not only led to numerous deaths but also jeopardized a major gas project due to security breakdowns.







The resurgence of attacks in recent weeks has inflicted profound hardship.



Mozambique's military faced unprecedented losses, with strategic locations and several churches being overtaken or destroyed.



The situation has become so dire that about 70 children have reportedly been abducted, likely to be coerced into combat.



Victims like Amade and Ernestina Jeremias, a midwife, narrate their harrowing experiences.



Ernestina, forced to flee multiple times, underscores the brutality of the attacks and their devastating impact on local lives.



The Catholic Church, recognizing the severity of the crisis, has urged its congregation to evacuate the region to avoid further casualties.



Bishop Antonio Juliane Ferreira Sandramo has voiced concerns over the safety of his flock, given the widespread destruction of Christian chapels.

Evacuation of international businesses

The conflict reached a new peak with the March assault on Palma, shocking the global energy sector.



This invasion prompted the evacuation of international businesses, including TotalEnergies, which abandoned a significant LNG project in response.



Furthermore, a devastating attack in February saw at least 22 soldiers killed by a group of 150 Islamic radicals, showcasing the insurgents' brutal tactics and their impact on Mozambique's security forces.



These events are part of a larger, more disturbing campaign by Islamic State supporters, aiming to expand their terror "wherever you find them."



This campaign has not only destabilized Mozambique but also highlighted the critical challenge of addressing Islamic militancy within the region.

