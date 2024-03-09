Revolutionizing Counterterrorism: The French EXOM Exoskeleton

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) France's GIGN and Germany's Mehler Protection have teamed up to create the EXOM combat exoskeleton.



They aim to provide counterterrorism officers with cutting-edge protective gear, including bulletproof and shrapnel-resistant outfits, all made lighter by an exoskeleton.



The design significantly increases operatives' agility and efficiency. EXOM, unveiled at EnforceTac, emerges as a trailblazing solution in counterterrorism.



The partnership draws on GIGN's extensive experience and Mehler Protection's skill in making high-quality bulletproof materials.







Mawashi Science & Technology adds its expertise in load-bearing technology to the mix. They ensure the exoskeleton effectively lightens the wearer's load.



Made mainly of titanium, the EXOM exoskeleton reduces up to 70% of the gear's weight.



This shift eases physical stress and lessens mental strain on operatives. It boosts their readiness and performance.



The EXOM system works passively without needing electrical power. This quality ensures easy use in remote areas and simplifies maintenance and logistics.



Mehler Protection's gear , including a vest and coverage for vital areas, offers high-level ballistic protection.







It shields against various firearm projectiles, even 7.62x51mm FMJ/PB/SC rounds, up to the VPAM 8 standard.



GIGN's involvement in developing EXOM highlights the gear's critical role in enhancing counterterrorism efforts.



This project marks a major step in equipping units with better tools for their missions , promising to incorporate EXOM into their wider operational equipment for enhanced

MENAFN09032024007421016031ID1107955693