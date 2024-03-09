Exoskeletons: The Future Of Enhanced Human Abilities

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a new development, Exoskeleton technology is reshaping work and therapy, enhancing human abilities like never before.



Cyberdyne's HAL and other robust suits are narrowing the divide between potential and technological progress.



Notably, Hankook Mirae Technology's "Method 2" and the HULC by Lockheed Martin and Berkeley Bionics showcase significant advancements in military and industrial applications, supporting loads up to 200 pounds.



The industrial exoskeleton market, particularly driven by the automotive sector, is set to explode to $426.6 million by 2025, growing at a rate of 46.7%.







This surge is driven by the need to address high injury costs and the challenges of an aging workforce.



SARCOS Guardian XO and SUITX present exoskeletons that enhance strength without limiting movement, aiming to boost productivity and decrease injury risks.



Furthermore, military efforts like the Russian Ratnik-3, French EXOM , and Chinese military exoskeletons demonstrate a global interest in this technology.



Harmony SHRTM by Harmonic Bionics offers targeted support in medical rehabilitation, leveraging data for optimized patient care.



Technological advancements, including electric actuators, hydraulics, and EMG control, along with improvements in battery technology, have made exoskeletons safer and more practical.



YEI Technology's PrioVR suit and ReWalk's FDA-approved exoskeleton highlight the broadening application of this technology, from gaming to aiding those with paralysis.





Virtual exoskeletons

The development of exoskeletons also responds to economic factors, like the necessity to prevent workplace injuries and adapt to fuel price changes, affecting industries such as shipping.



Virtual exoskeletons promise to boost knowledge worker productivity by merging AI with human skills, enhancing job performance without replacement.



This integration signifies a leap toward maintaining competitiveness in an automated world.



Exoskeletons are becoming integral to daily life and recovery processes, promising to revolutionize work methods and therapy approaches.



This merging of technology and human capability signals a new era for exoskeleton applications, significantly impacting the future of work and medical therapy.

