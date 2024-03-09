Russia's Oil Refining Capacity Reduced Amid Ukrainian UAV Attacks - British Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's oil refining capacity has been temporarily reduced by multiple Ukrainian drone strikes against refineries across Russia, and it will take longer than usual for Russia to restore them amid sanctions.

That's according to the UK Ministry of Defens citing British intelligence, Ukrinform reports.

The ministry recalled that starting March 1, 2024, Russia introduced a six-month ban on gasoline exports to stabilize prices on the domestic market amid rising demand.

Analysts believe the export ban should reduce supply pressure and allow Russia to pursue repairs at refineries.

Ukrainian drone attacks oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region

"Repairs are likely to take longer than normal as Western sanctions have prevented the import of some necessary components. The Russian Government will be particularly sensitive to rising prices for gasoline and other daily commodities in the run-up to the 15-17 March Russian presidential election," the intelligence report says.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as a result of an UAV attack against an oil depot in Russia's Kursk region, two tanks with diesel fuel were destroyed.