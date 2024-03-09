Egyptian President: Cairo Doing Its Best Relieve The Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 9 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi has affirmed that Cairo is sparing no effort to protect and relieve the Palestinians with bids to enforce a cease-fire in Gaza and send in aid supplies.

In a statement marking "the martyr's day," on Saturday president Al-Sisi saluted the stead-fasting Palestinian people on Palestine's soil. "Your plight is our plight and your pain is our pain," he said.

The world, since months ago has been witnessing a great tragedy in the neighboring dear Palestine," where thousands of martyrs have been falling in the Gaza Strip, Al-Sisi said.

Egypt will continue its bids to enforce a cease-fire, dispatch aid supplies and relieve the afflicted from this colossal catastrophe, he said, re-affirming that Cairo would do everything possible to enable the Palestinian people attain their legitimate right to establish an independent state.

He greeted the Egyptian armed forces who along with the strong police forces have been safeguarding Egypt.

History will testify "to the great miracle achieved by the Egyptians in the past years where they salvaged the homeland from falling as a prey to the claws of terrorism and the evil and radical groups," president Al-Sisi said. (end)

asm









MENAFN09032024000071011013ID1107955654