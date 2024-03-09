France Destroys Four Combat Drones In Gulf Of Aden - DM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, March 9 (KUNA) -- The French army destroyed on Saturday four combat drones in the Gulf of Aden, said the country's Ministry of Defense.

In a press statement, the ministry said that a French warship and fighter jets had destroyed four combat drones that were heading toward a European naval mission in the Gulf of Aden.

"This defensive action directly contributed to the protection of the cargo ship True Confidence, under the Barbados flag, which was struck on March 6 and is being towed, as well as other commercial vessels transiting in the area," it added.

The ministry stressed that French forces, together with allied forces, are protecting maritime navigation and freedom from Suez Canal to the Strait of Hormuz. (end)

ma









