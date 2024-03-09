Jordanian Students Experience Diplomacy First-Hand With British Embassy Event

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 9 (Petra) -- In celebration of International Women's Day, the British Embassy in Amman launched its "Ambassadors for a Day" initiative, selecting Sara Al Mousa and Tala Soudi to shadow embassy officials for a day of engagement with key societal sectors in Jordan.Al Mousa, a Master's student in Social Work Migration and Refugees, and Al Soud, an undergraduate in Cyber Security, participated in meetings focused on the challenges and progress of women in Jordan.British Ambassador Philip Hall and Deputy Head of Mission and Development Director Hazel Mowbray expressed their enthusiasm for the insights brought by Al Mousa and Al Soud. "Their perspectives have shed light on ongoing issues such as personal status, sexual harassment, transport, and childcare access," Hall stated.The initiative underscored the potential for greater achievements in gender equality, reflecting on the discussions held with schoolchildren, women in business, and academia.Sara Al Mousa voiced her commitment to advocating for a discrimination-free society where women and girls can enjoy full human rights and equal opportunities. "I've gained a deeper understanding of the National Strategy for Women in Jordan and the embassy's Gender and Inclusion Strategy," she said, emphasizing the importance of investing in women and girls.Tala Soudi shared her honor in participating, noting the significant contributions of women in business and academia she encountered. "The event at the Middle East University was particularly inspiring, showcasing the achievements of women academics across various fields," Al Soud remarked, expressing her desire to inspire young girls toward advocacy for gender equality and women's rights.The embassy's initiative aims to provide young Jordanian women with firsthand diplomatic experience and to join a network advocating for gender equality and social inclusion. This program aligns with the embassy's broader efforts to support and celebrate the achievements and potential of women in Jordan and beyond.