Jordan Showcases Tourism Diversity At ITB Berlin, Signs Key Agreements

Amman, March 9 (Petra) -- Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Makram Qaisi, along with Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, Director General of the Jordan Tourism Board, and representatives from 26 tourism offices and the Royal Jordanian, recently participated in the ITB Berlin, the world's largest travel trade exhibition held from March 5-8.The event, attracting 5,500 participants from 111 countries and over 90,000 visitors, provided a platform for Jordan to promote its diverse tourism offerings, including religious, archaeological, therapeutic, adventure, and community tourism.Qaisi engaged in numerous press interviews, aiming to project Jordan as an inviting destination for global tourists.Efforts to foster intra-regional tourism were discussed with Arab counterparts, highlighting the Middle East's unique position in achieving a real tourism recovery post-2019.Meetings with officials from Rwanda and Ethiopia furthered discussions on breaking stereotypes about the Middle East and promoting Jordan's image abroad.A significant development was the signing of a memorandum of understanding declaring Aqaba a green tourist destination, expected to attract environmentally conscious Western tourists.Additionally, agreements with low-cost and charter airlines were signed to mitigate recent tourism cancellations and bolster the sector's recovery.The Tourism Promotion Authority's ambitious plans include opening new markets through 6 contracts with charter airlines from Europe, introducing 72 flights to Jordan starting May until the end of the year.The Berlin International Travel and Tourism Exhibition served as a crucial venue for Jordan to communicate with the global tourism sector, with the Jordan Tourism Board launching extensive marketing campaigns, including advertising on 100 taxis in Berlin.The campaigns aimed to attract more tourists, with a notable 59% increase in German visitors to Jordan in 2023 compared to the previous year.Arabiyat emphasized the importance of Jordan's active participation in the exhibition, which saw significant interest from tourism decision-makers worldwide. The Jordanian pavilion's engagements with industry representatives aimed at promoting Jordan's unique attractions and promising tourism prospects.On the exhibition's sidelines, the Petra Tourism Development Region Authority engaged with numerous companies, signing agreements to enhance Petra's global tourism standing. The flight schedule to Jordan now includes new flights from Slovakia, Italy, Spain, the Czech Republic, and Bulgaria, marking a significant step towards reviving Jordan's tourism industry.