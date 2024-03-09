Jordan Welcomes UN Resolution For Ramadan Ceasefire In Sudan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 9 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Saturday voiced support for the United Nations Security Council's resolution demanding a ceasefire in Sudan during the holy month of Ramadan, highlighting hopes for an end to months of conflict in the Arab nation.Sufyan Qudah, the ministry's spokesperson, said the resolution, which won the backing of a majority of the Security Council's members, could mark the start of efforts to resolve the crisis in Sudan."The ministry views the advent of Ramadan as an opportune moment for all parties to commit to a ceasefire and commence a comprehensive national dialogue," Qudah stated, emphasizing the dialogue should prioritize Sudan's national interest and aim to preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity while protecting the lives of its citizens.