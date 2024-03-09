Mumbai BJP Launches Six Digital Campaign Chariots To Showcase PM Modi’S Development Works

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Mumbai BJP on Saturday flagged off six digital 'chariots' which will apprise Mumbaikars in six Lok Sabha constituencies about the various development works undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar said that in comparison to the other parties, BJP has taken the lead on all fronts and started campaigning for the forthcoming elections.

“BJP will continue to reach out to every section of the society,” he said.

He said that under the guidance of PM Modi, the BJP had started to build a connection with various elements of the society including the women's self-help groups, the Anganwadi workers and the health workers from Mumbai.

“BJP has set up a competent 'Super Warrior' system at every polling station. Every worker is working hard to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is once again elected to power,” he said.

He said that BJP's six District Presidents are being entrusted with the responsibility of the elections whereas the former Corporators and office bearers will be active at the local level.

BJP's move is important as the party is in alliance with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and hopes to win all six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, riding high on PM Modi's wave.

Although the seat-sharing talks between the two allies are inconclusive, BJP is expecting to contest seats leaving two to Shiv Sena in seat-sharing arrangement.

In the 2019 general elections, BJP and United Shiv Sena had bagged three seats each.