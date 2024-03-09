Women Have Made It Big Across Sectors Solely On Merit: SG Tushar Mehta

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Women have made significant strides across sectors solely on their merit, said Solicitor General (SG), Tushar Mehta, on Saturday.

He was addressing a gathering at an event 'Celebrating the Women in the legal fraternity and their remarkable journey' organised by the Society of Indian Law Firms Ladies Group (SLG).

SG Mehta said that historically there has been an erroneous notion that women are the weaker sex and legislative barriers hindered their participation in the legal profession before Independence.

He cautioned against tokenism, stressing that women deserve recognition and advancement solely based on their competence and merit, without the need for special quotas or honours.

Dr. Lalit Bhasin, President of the Society of Indian Law Firms, underscored the need for greater participation of women in the judiciary and various administrative roles.

He cited statistics indicating the underrepresentation of women in key positions within the legal system and called for concerted efforts to address this imbalance.

Shweta Bharti, Managing Partner at Hammurabi & Solomon Partners, touched upon the economic and business benefits of gender diversity, citing studies that demonstrate improved decision-making and performance in teams with diverse composition.

The event that was organised on the occasion of International Women's Day, featured discussions on various topics including the challenges and opportunities for women in the legal profession and the importance of their participation in decision-making processes.

Panelists such as Justice Mini Pushkarna from the Delhi High Court and Priya Hingorani, Senior Advocate, contributed to sessions exploring the setbacks, strides, and emerging challenges faced by women in law.

Discussions also focused on the role of women in transitioning from courtrooms to boardrooms, pointing out the need for greater representation and inclusivity in decision-making spheres.