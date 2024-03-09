IAF Airlifts Critical Patient From 11,000 Feet In Himachal

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, March 9 (IANS) The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday airlifted a 63-year-old patient in critical condition from an elevation of 11,000 feet in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district.

In the early morning hours, the IAF received a requisition from the state government for a casualty evacuation sortie from the Stingri helipad located at an elevation of 11,000 ft, a spokesperson for the IAF said.

The patient, a resident of Beeling village in Keylong, was reported in critical condition and a timely intervention was required to shift him to the Bhuntar airfield for specialised medical treatment.

Recent incessant snowfall and landslides had resulted in these remote areas being cut off from lower valleys, said the spokesperson.

IAF's MI 17 V5 swung into action in the shortest possible time and the crew, with the help of local administration, was successful in airlifting two patients and a medical team from Stingri.

A swift reaction shown by the IAF helicopter crew helped save one more precious life in a critical condition, added the spokesperson.