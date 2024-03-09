Kerala Govt Blaming Centre For Its Failures: Prakash Javadekar

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, March 9 (IANS) BJP state election incharge Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said that the Kerala government was passing the blame for its failures to the Centre.

“The Pinarayi Vijayan government is claiming that the Centre has rejected the state's request to allow additional borrowing of Rs 19,000 crore. The facts are that Kerala was allowed to borrow Rs 28,000 crore in 2022-23 and it borrowed that amount.

“Kerala was allowed to borrow Rs 32,000 crore in 2023-24. The Centre allowed Kerala 50 per cent more borrowings i.e., Rs 48,000 crore, taking into account its financial crisis, which is a result of the state government's ineptitude,” said Javadekar.

He further pointed out that the Centre had given Rs 34,000 crore in 2023-24 as grants and devolution.

“Borrowing limits are decided as per the formula of the Finance Commission which is applicable to all states. The PM Narendra Modi government went out of the way to help Kerala. Instead of thanking the Centre, the state government is blaming it just to hide its failures,” added the MP.

At present, the Supreme Court is hearing the case filed by the Kerala government that the Centre has violated all the principles of federalism and has put a clamp on borrowings, leaving the state in dire straits.