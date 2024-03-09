Lower House Speaker Meets Iraqi Supreme Court Team

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar 9 (Petra) -- Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi said Saturday that Jordan is keen to offer all support for Iraq's security and stability and reconstruction in the country, stressing the need to further cement the already deep relations between the two countries in various fields.Welcoming President of the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq Jassim Abboud and court members, Safadi stressed the need to implement signed bilateral agreements and tripartite accords with Egypt toward achieving economic integration.Iraq's security and stability is a key pillar of regional security and stability, he said, stressing Jordan's support of efforts to restore Iraq's leading Arab and regional role and enhance cooperation in the judicial field.For his part, the head of the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court said his country highly valued Jordan's support of his country, noting the Kingdom's moderate approach to enhance regional security and stability.He said the Federal Court in Iraq seeks cooperation with constitutional courts in the region, including Jordan, to promote constitutional values and build judicial relations for the service of peoples to promote human, ethical and social values.The President of the Federal Supreme Court in Iraq is visiting at the invitation of the Jordanian Constitutional Court, during which he signed a memorandum of understanding in the judicial field.