Next Ramstein Meeting Scheduled For Mar 19

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The 20th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will be held at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on March 19.

That's according to RFE/RL , referring to the press service of USAF in Europe, reports Ukrinform.

The meeting will take place ahead of the NATO defense ministerial, which is scheduled for the next day.

"U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin... again invited defense ministers and senior military officials from around the world to discuss the Ukraine crisis and a range of security challenges facing U.S. allies and partners," the statement said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the previous meeting was held via video conference on February 14.