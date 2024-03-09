Process Of Supplying F-16S To Turkiye Starts, Says Hakan Fidan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The process of supplying F-16s to Turkiye has started, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is visiting the United States, told Turkish journalists in Washington, Azernews reports.

He said that the US authorities have expressed their will regarding this issue: "Congress has been informed about this issue. "After solving the technical issues, the defense ministers and relevant bodies will continue discussing future issues."

Fidan also said that the process related to F-35 fighters is also ongoing.

The Turkish minister also drew attention to the positive dynamics in relations with the United States: " Turkiye-US relations allow solving problems."

He also noted that there is a prospect of increasing the bilateral trade turnover from $30 billion to $100 billion: "We must evaluate the opportunities. This requires diplomatic efforts."