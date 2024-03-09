Azerbaijan's Production Of Non-Alcoholic Beverages Up

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January 2024, 2 million 529 thousand deciliter of non-alcoholic beverages were produced in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

Compared to the same period last year, production increased by 220.8 thousand dl or 9.6%.

In January last year, 2 million 308.3 thousand dl of non-alcoholic beverages were produced.

As of February 1, 2024, the production of finished products amounted to 457.1 thousand dl.

The stock of finished products decreased by 37.1 thousand or by 7.5%. In the same period last year, the stock of finished products was 494.2 thousand dl.