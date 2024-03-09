23 Nominees For Kuwait Parliamentary Elections Deliver Papers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 9 (KUNA) -- Up to 23 nominees for the upcoming Natoinal Assembly elections delivered their candidacy papers to the election affairs department on Saturday, the sixth day for delivering the nominations for the 2024 polls due on April 4.

This upped the number of the citizens who have presented their nomination papers to 162, including four female candidates.

Three nominees, on Saturday, delivered their papers at the first constituency, seven at the second, two at the third, seven at the fourth and four at the fifth.

The elections department declared start of the candidates papers' delivery as of March 4. This process continues until March 13. (end)

