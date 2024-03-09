Kuwait Sport Day Increases Sport Awareness - Dean Of Diplomatic Corps In Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 9 (KUNA) -- The Dean of Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Tajikistan to Kuwait Dr. Zubaidullah Zubaidov said that the launch of Kuwait Sports Day is a great initiative to enhances sports culture amongst the society.

This community sport event, with the auspices and attendance of the Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, has witnessed a great turnout by members of the diplomatic corps in Kuwait, with the aim of making it a success and emphasizing the importance of sport for ones' health, Zubaidov said in a statement to KUNA.

He stressed his keenness to participate in the walkathon and complete it, expressing his wishes to see more of these events in Kuwait throughout the year, that will positively impact on the society, noting diplomatic corps members' eagerness to support all activities and events that take place in Kuwait. (end)

