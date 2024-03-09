Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Amiri Diwan has conveyed congratulations of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the citizens and residents of Kuwait on near advent of the fasting month of Ramadan.

KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah has affirmed necessity of exercise, lauding participation of citizens of special needs in Kuwait Sports Day.

WASHINGTON -- US and coalition forces have shot down 15 Houthi drones in Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

KUWAIT -- Price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 97 cents to USD 83.60 pb Friday vs USD 82.63 pb the day before.