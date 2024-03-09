Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Amiri Diwan has conveyed congratulations of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the citizens and residents of Kuwait on near advent of the fasting month of Ramadan.
KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah has affirmed necessity of exercise, lauding participation of citizens of special needs in Kuwait Sports Day.
WASHINGTON -- US and coalition forces have shot down 15 Houthi drones in Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
KUWAIT -- Price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 97 cents to USD 83.60 pb Friday vs USD 82.63 pb the day before. (end) rk
MENAFN09032024000071011013ID1107955585
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.