D.Y. Patil T20 Cup: Krunal Pandya's All-Round Show Takes His Team Into Final

(MENAFN- IANS) Navi Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Krunal Pandya led from the front as D.Y. Patil Red trounced Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) by 91 runs in the first semifinal of the 18th D.Y. Patil T20 Cup at the D.Y. Patil Stadium here on Saturday.

In the other semifinal played at the D.Y. Patil University ground, Income Tax thrashed Tata Sports Club by 41 runs to make the final of the tournament.

Asked to bat first, D.Y. Patil Red posted a massive 221 for seven in their 20 overs. Siddharth Patidar (78: 41b, 10x4, 3x6) and Nitish Rana added 56 runs for the second wicket. Then Patidar added 68 runs for the third wicket with skipper Krunal Pandya (44). Thereafter Pandya added 61 runs for the fourth wicket with Abdul Samad (40). In the end, Red finished on 221 for seven in their 20 overs. For CAG the best bowlers were Sayan Ghosh (3-30), Rajnish Gurbani (2-34) and Abid Mushtaq (2-30).

The chase for CAG never took off as only Sanveer Singh (51 - 36b, 3x4, 3x6) held firm. For Red, the best bowlers were Pandya (4-20) and Varun Chakravarthy (4-20) as they won by a massive 91 runs.

In the semifinal played at the University Ground, Income Tax made 181 for eight in their 20 overs after opting to bat against Tata Sports Club. Lalit Yadav (57 - 28b, 6x4, 3x6) was the top-scorer for Income Tax.

In their response, Tata were unable to get going. Only skipper Sujit Naik (51 - 31b, 4x4, 3x6) provided any fight for Tata. They were eventually bowled out for 140 in 19.1 overs. For Income Tax the best bowlers were Sumit Kumar (3-30) and M Mohammed (2-38) as they made it to the final.

The final between DY Patil Red and Income Tax will be held later on Saturday evening.

BRIEF SCORES

Semifinal 1: D.Y. Patil Red 221/7 in 20 overs (Siddharth Patidar 78, Krunal Pandya 44, Abdul Samad 40, Nitish Rana 34; Sayan Ghosh 3-30, Rajnish Gurbani 2-34, Abid Mushtaq 2-30) bt CAG 130 all out in 16.1 overs (Sanveer Singh 51; Krunal Pandya 4-20, Varun Chakravarthy 4-20) by 91 runs

Semifinal 2: Income Tax 181/8 in 20 overs (Lalit Yadav 57, Pramod Chandila 48, Anuj Rawat 32 n.o.; Chetan Sakaria 2-32) bt Tata Sports Club 140 all out in 19.1 overs (Sujit Naik 51, Anand Bais 29; Sumit Kumar 3-30, M Mohammed 2-38, Pradipta Pramanik 2-22) by 41 runs.