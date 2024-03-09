Punjab Cabinet Converts 3,842 Temporary Judicial Posts To Permanent

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, March 9 (IANS) The Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Saturday gave its consent to convert 3,842 temporary posts in judicial wing posted in subordinate courts into permanent posts.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Council of Ministers at a meeting here.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister's Office said the judicial posts were designated as temporary for more than two decades and approval of the Department of Home Affairs and Justice along with the Finance Department was required every year for their continuation.

"The conversion into permanent posts will help eliminating unnecessary hassle in obtaining continuation of posts every year," he said.

Also, in order to ensure speedy trials of POCSO and rape cases, the Cabinet gave consent to set up two fast-track special courts in Sangrur and Tarn Taran districts to dispose of the pendency in such matters.

The Cabinet also accorded approval to create 20 posts, including two posts of Additional District and Sessions Judge, along with 18 supporting staff for these courts.

With an aim to ensure uninterrupted and quality healthcare services, the Cabinet gave consent to revive 189 posts of medical officer (general) and create 1,390 such additional posts. This decision has been taken in larger public interest to overcome the shortage of medical officers.

The 1,940 vacant posts of medical officers (general) will be filled through the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, after taking them out of the purview of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

The Cabinet gave its consent to create 20 new posts including four medical officers, five staff nurses, pharmacist, lab technician, X-ray technician, operation theater assistant, two multitask worker, specialist doctors, including gynecologists, etc., for the newly upgraded urban Community Health centre in Gurdaspur.

The Cabinet also gave ex-post facto approval to setting up of 829 Aam Aadmi Clinics (AAC), out of which 308 are located in urban areas and 521 in rural areas.

The Cabinet also gave nod to the Punjab Food grains Transportation Policy of 2024 and The Punjab Labour and Cartage Policy of 2024 for the smooth and hassle-free transportation of food grains.

The Cabinet gave approval for enhancing the benefits of health insurance cover to traders having turnover up to Rs 2 crore instead of existing Rs 1 crore. This will benefit more than one lakh traders of the state as they will be able to get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under this scheme.