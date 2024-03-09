Indian-American Theegala Drops To Tied-10Th As Matsuyama Is Among Leaders At Palmer Invitational

(MENAFN- IANS) Orlando (USA), March 9 (IANS) Sahith Theegala fell to T-10 after the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The Indian-American Theegala golfer is at 4-under after an even-par 72 and three shots behind the six-man lead pack at 7-under.
The lead pack included Japan's Hideki Matsuyama who shot a 2-under 70 in the US$20 million Signature Event. Matsuyama is tied with fellow major champions Shane Lowry (71), Brian Harman (68), Scottie Scheffler (67) and Wyndham Clark (66), and Russell Henley (69) completed a star-studded leaderboard logjam.
Matsuyama, the nine-time PGA TOUR winner, credited a steady putter as he stayed in title contention for back-to-back tournament victories following a rousing triumph at the Genesis Invitational three weeks later.
Theegala birdied the seventh and the tenth but a double on the 11th and another bogey on the 15th. A birdie on the 16th and two pars meant an average round of 72. Korea's Byeong Hun An fired a 69 for tied 10th position, three off the pace, while compatriot Sungjae Im and Chinese Taipei's C.T. Pan returned matching 70s to lie a further stroke back on 3-under.
World No.1 Scheffler, who has not won a tournament since last year's The Players Championship, charged into the joint lead with a strong finish where he was five under over his closing seven holes, which included an eagle on the par-5 13th hole.
