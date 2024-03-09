Artistic Gymnastics World Cup In Baku Reveals Winner In Free Exercises

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Athlete Egor Sharamkov (neutral status) has taken first place
with 14.933 points at the FIG World Cup competitions in artistic
gymnastics in Baku, Azernews reports.
The Japanese athlete Kazuki Minami ranked 2nd with 14.666
points, and Carlos Edriel Yulo, representing the Philippines,
scored 14.366 points.
The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the Artistic
Gymnastics World Cup from March 7 to 10. Athletes representing 67
countries are taking part in the competition.
MENAFN09032024000195011045ID1107955541
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.