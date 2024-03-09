               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Countries Advise Citizens To Leave Russia Due To Possible Terrorist Attacks


(MENAFN- AzerNews) Germany, Sweden, Canada and South Korea have called on their citizens to leave Russia due to possible terrorist attacks in the next 48 hours, Azernews reports.

Note that Latvia's Foreign Ministry on Friday urged its citizens to leave Russia as soon as possible after the US Embassy in Moscow issued a warning about possible terrorist attacks in the next 48 hours.

On Thursday, the US Embassy said that it was monitoring reports that“extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow. Following the warning, the UK issued a similar warning recommending that UK citizens refrain from traveling to Russia citing the risks and terrorist threats.

The British Foreign Office advised against all travel to Russia.

