Countries Advise Citizens To Leave Russia Due To Possible Terrorist Attacks

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Germany, Sweden, Canada and South Korea have called on their
citizens to leave Russia due to possible terrorist attacks in the
next 48 hours, Azernews reports.
Note that Latvia's Foreign Ministry on Friday urged its citizens
to leave Russia as soon as possible after the US Embassy in Moscow
issued a warning about possible terrorist attacks in the next 48
hours.
On Thursday, the US Embassy said that it was monitoring reports
that“extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in
Moscow. Following the warning, the UK issued a similar warning
recommending that UK citizens refrain from traveling to Russia
citing the risks and terrorist threats.
The British Foreign Office advised against all travel to
Russia.
