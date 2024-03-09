Community: Armenia Is First Country With Systematic Islamophobia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenia is the first country where Islamophobia spread
systematically, Azernews reports, citing
Spokesperson of the Western Azerbaijan Community, Ulviyya Zulfugar,
telling at the“Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024”
international conference in Baku.
"Today, we stand at a crossroads in our collective journey
toward fostering a world where respect, tolerance, and
understanding transcend the boundaries of race, religion, and
ethnicity. Regrettably, the shadows of hatred and prejudice,
particularly against Muslims, loom large over our aspirations. This
is not a challenge that has emerged overnight but rather a deeply
entrenched issue that has been exacerbated in recent decades.
Among the earliest victims of such targeted Islamophobia are the
Azerbaijanis from the territory of today's Armenia, whom I
represent.
Historical records and events bear witness whereby Armenia
emerged as the pioneer in institutionalizing religious and ethnic
intolerance against Muslims as a matter of state policy.
Essentially, Armenia is the birthplace of systematic
Islamophobia.
It pains me to recount how Armenia not only expelled and
massacred Azerbaijanis but also methodically erased their rich
cultural heritage.
Over the past 200 years, Azerbaijanis living on the territory of
present-day Armenia have been subjected to multiple waves of forced
deportations, notably during the years 1905-1908, 1918-1920,
1948-1953, and 1987-1991. The culmination of these atrocities was
the expulsion of nearly 300,000 Azerbaijanis, marking the
transformation of Armenia into a monoethnic state with the last
deportation from the village of Nuvadi in Western Zangazur in
1991.
The deliberate eradication of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in
present-day Armenia is a tragic testament to this intolerance. The
destruction of over 310 mosques and more than 500 cemeteries, along
with the repurposing of significant cultural landmarks, serves as a
painful reminder of the grave injustices committed against our
community. The Blue Mosque in Iravan, the only surviving Mosque in
Armenia, is being misrepresented by Armenia, to further obscure the
truth about our history.
The forced displacement of Azerbaijanis from Armenia shook the
fabric of the community and caused immense damage to the intangible
cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis, including our traditional music,
dance, cuisine, and the art of ashiq. It epitomizes the extent of
cultural genocide we have endured. The destruction of monuments,
such as the Ashig Alasgar monument, proves the systematic effort by
the Government of Armenia to erase our identity and legacy.
Our appeals to international bodies like UNESCO for recognition
and restoration of our obliterated cultural heritage have been met
with inaction, further exacerbating our plight.
The formation of a new state on the land where Azerbaijanis once
constituted the absolute majority, through the expulsion of our
people and the bringing in others, marks an unprecedented injustice
in modern history.
This unprecedented injustice created a sense of impunity among
the ruling circles of Armenia and encouraged them to raise
territorial claims, use force, conduct military occupation against
the internationally recognized territories of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, further large-scale ethnic cleansing, and other crimes
against humanity.
The complicity of countries such as France, with its own
anti-Muslim policies, and the misuse of international mechanisms by
Armenia to mock the very essence of human rights and racial
discrimination. The fact that Armenia can levy claims against
Azerbaijan on the grounds of racial discrimination at the
International Court of Justice, despite its own egregious record,
is a mockery of human rights values. It underscores the erosion of
our international justice system. This should serve as a wake-up
call for all progressive nations that champion peace and
justice.
Therefore, the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis to
Armenia is not merely a matter of rectifying a wrong against our
community; it is imperative for confronting and eradicating of
Islamophobia at its toots.
In 2023, our community, the Western Azerbaijan Community,
reached out to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with a
peaceful and dignified plea for our right to return to our
ancestral lands. His lack of response and the misinterpretation of
our intentions as a territorial claim only highlight the challenges
we face in seeking justice under international law.
Therefore, I call upon the international community to stand with
us in ensuring the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis to
Armenia. It is time for Armenia to take concrete steps to enable
our return, to restore and protect the Azerbaijani religious and
cultural heritage.
We, Western Azerbaijanis, reaffirm our commitment to peace,
tolerance, and justice for all."
